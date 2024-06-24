AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,341 Increased By 31.1 (0.37%)
BR30 26,457 Increased By 506.8 (1.95%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Jun 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-24

Punjab police intensify ‘Drug-Free Punjab Campaign’

Safdar Rasheed Published 24 Jun, 2024 07:00am

LAHORE: Under the directive of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab Police’s crackdown continues as part of the Drug-Free Punjab campaign across the province, including Lahore.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the police crackdown on drug dealers, traffickers, and smugglers has been intensified in all districts, including the provincial capital.

In one day, 278 raids were conducted on drug dealers’ hideouts across the province, resulting in the arrest of 152 accused and the registration of 150 cases. Police teams recovered 59 kilograms of charas, 2 kilograms of heroin, and 1,834 liters of liquor from the suspects’ possession.

Police further said that since the anti-narcotics operations began on February 26, police teams have conducted over 32,000 raids across the province, arresting 15,689 suspects involved in drug trafficking and registering over 15,000 cases.

The police have seized over 9,000 kilograms of charas, 157 kilograms of heroin, 267 kilograms of opium, 44 kilograms of ice, and 1,671,389 liters of liquor from the suspects’ possession.

IG Punjab directed the RPOs and DPOs to personally supervise anti-narcotics operations and emphasized accelerating operations against suspects involved in hotspot areas and online drug trade. He also instructed that intelligence-based targeted operations around educational institutions and hostels be intensified.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz Punjab police Dr Usman Anwar Drug Free Punjab Campaign

Comments

200 characters

Punjab police intensify ‘Drug-Free Punjab Campaign’

Foreign travel ban on non-filers: NICOP holders, minors, students to be exempted

Disposal of immovable property: 15pc flat rate on gain proposed

Parties stand divided over anti-terrorism operation

Centre approves FC deployment in AJK

PFVA demands restoration of 1pc tax regime

KP to receive Rs1212bn in the head of federal transfers

Non-performing bank loans: Finance bill proposes amendments in 7th Schedule

Value-added textile exporters reject 29pc standard taxation

PM describes protection of citizens and foreigners as ‘paramount state priority’

HEC signs contract to automate Pakistani universities

Read more stories