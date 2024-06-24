Commissioner Karachi Donkey Cart Race held

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Donkey Cart Race was held on Sunday which started from the ICI Bridge and concluded at the Commissioner Karachi Office, Club Road.

Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, attended as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners.

Abdul Khalid secured first position, Muhammad Javed second, and Shahjehan alias Durga third position. Mayor Murtaza Wahab praised the event, stating that donkey cart racing is a part of Karachi’s ancient culture and heritage. He appreciated the love of the people of Lyari for sports and their efforts to preserve their cultural heritage.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab expressed his commitment to providing opportunities for youth to engage in positive activities through sports.

He further hailed the donkey cart race as a cherished aspect of Karachi’s cultural heritage, praising the people of Lyari for keeping this tradition alive despite economic challenges. He acknowledged their love for sports and dedication to preserving their cultural identity, which is deeply rooted in Karachi’s history.

The Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival, featuring donkey cart race , cycle race, and other events, aims to promote positive activities for the city’s youth, and Mayor Wahab expressed his commitment to supporting this initiative.