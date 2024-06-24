BNP-A chief seeks launch of CPEC’s 2nd phase from Gwadar

QUETTA: Balochistan National Party-Awami (BNP-A) Chief, MPA Mir Asadullah Baloch said on Sunday said if the second phase of CPEC started from Gwadar instead of Lahore, it would be acceptable to the people of Balochistan; otherwise not.

The first phase of CPEC could neither benefit the people of Balochistan nor the province as all the projects under the first phase were executed in Punjab, he claimed while addressing at a press conference at Quetta Press Club.

The MPA said that budget 2024-2025 was not the budget of the Balochistan people as it had benefited only elite and ruling class of the province.

He said Rs 85 billion had been reflected for maintaining law and order situation in Balochistan, but despite spending huge amount of money, situation in the province was deteriorating.

He said Rs 7 billion had been reflected in the PSDP for the fiscal year 2023-2024 for executing development projects in district Panjgur, but all development schemes of Panjgur had been deleted in the budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025 at the behest of National Party and Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti.