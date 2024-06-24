CM reiterates govt’s commitment to improve public service

LAHORE: “Today is a day to reiterate the government’s commitment to improve public service,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on United Nations Public Service Day.

She added, “I salute government employees who work with dedication and honesty to serve people.”

She highlighted, “People who dedicate their lives to service with integrity and dedication are admirable.”

The CM further said, “Without hard work and dedication, the dream of development of Punjab cannot be realized.” She added, “The Punjab government is well aware of its primary responsibility to serve people and make their lives easier.”

Punjab government is discharging its responsibilities with a spirit of public service.

Maryam said the Punjab government reiterates its commitment to transparency, accountability and excellence in public service. She added, “Restructuring of departments is being reviewed for better service delivery and good governance.”

