Prices of essential kitchen items show mixed trend

Amjad Ali Shah Published 24 Jun, 2024 07:00am

PESHAWAR: Prices of important kitchen, grocery items, except vegetables remained high in the retail market, according to a weekly survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

A nominal decrease in prices of ginger, garlic, green chili, onion and tomatoes was witnessed in the local market, according to the survey. Ginger was available at Rs700-800/kg against the price of Rs1000, garlic being sold at Rs600/kg and green chili at Rs400/kg and tomatoes at Rs100 from Rs150-200/kg.

According to a survey, the price of other veggies remained unchanged. Peas was being sold at Rs200, capsicum at Rs200/kilo, ladyfinger Rs150/kilo, and curry Rs60/kg and, Kachalu Rs150-200/kilo, turnip at Rs80-100/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs80-100/kilo, tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs200/ kg, the survey said. The Arvi was available at Rs200/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs100-120/kg, green chilly at Rs150/kg, cabbage at Rs100/kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs80-100/kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs70/kg in the retail market.

Flour price remained unchanged as no further decrease was registered in the retail and wholesale market as the price of 20-kg sac being sold at Rs1700, and 80kg sac available at Rs8000, the survey noted.

Mixed trend in prices of pulses was registered in the retail market. Good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs340kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs320/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

The survey furthermore said dal mash was available at Rs600/kg, dal masoor at Rs320 per kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs280/kg, dhoti dal at Rs300/kg, dal Channa at Rs280/kg, white lobiya at Rs450/kg, red bean at Rs440 per kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, big-size white Channa at Rs360/kg, small-size white channa from Rs300/kg.

Sugar was available at Rs150/kg in the retail market against the price of Rs144 per kg, the survey said.

The survey said prices of cooking oil/ghee also remained stable in the local market.

Prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pumpers and others also remained high in the local market.

Fruits prices remain on high side in the local market, according to the survey. The prices of apple was Rs200-250 per kg, banana Rs100-150 and Rs200/dozen, strawberry at Rs200-300/kg, melon at Rs100-120 per kg, watermelon at Rs70 per kg.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

