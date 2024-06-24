AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,341 Increased By 31.1 (0.37%)
BR30 26,457 Increased By 506.8 (1.95%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Jun 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-24

Japan issues fresh warning against yen bears as currency slides

Reuters Published 24 Jun, 2024 07:00am

TOKYO: Japanese authorities are ready to take action against speculative and excessively volatile moves in the currency market that hurt the economy, the country’s top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said on Friday.

“It’s not intended to change the market’s trend,” instead it was aimed at smoothing excessive volatility in the currency market, Kanda told reporters when asked about exchange-rate intervention.

“As long as currency rates move stably in line with fundamentals, there’s no need to intervene. By contrast, if there is speculative, excessive volatility in the market, we will take resolute action,” said Kanda, who is vice finance minister for international affairs.

The remarks failed to keep the yen from falling below 159 to the dollar for the first time since April 29, as markets continued to focus on the wide interest-rate divergence between Japan and the United States. The dollar stood at 159.12 yen in Asia on Friday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi also warned yen bears against pushing down the currency, saying authorities would continue to monitor moves in the exchange-rate market.

“It’s important that exchange rates move in a way that reflects fundamentals,” he told a news conference. Japan spent 9.8 trillion yen ($61.6 billion) intervening in the foreign exchange market in April and May, after the Japanese currency hit a 34-year low of 160.245 per dollar on April 29.

While the moves have kept the yen from testing fresh lows, they have failed to reverse the currency’s downtrend that is hurting households by pushing up fuel and food import costs.

As markets keep an eye on the chance of renewed intervention, a US Treasury report issued on Thursday added Japan to its foreign exchange monitoring list alongside six countries that were on the previous list.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday he did not believe Washington had any problem with Japan’s currency policy.

“We will communicate closely with US and other countries’ authorities based on the G7 agreement that excessive, disorderly currency moves could have adverse effects on economies,” Suzuki told a regular news conference.

Japan currency rates

Comments

200 characters

Japan issues fresh warning against yen bears as currency slides

Foreign travel ban on non-filers: NICOP holders, minors, students to be exempted

Disposal of immovable property: 15pc flat rate on gain proposed

Parties stand divided over anti-terrorism operation

Centre approves FC deployment in AJK

PFVA demands restoration of 1pc tax regime

KP to receive Rs1212bn in the head of federal transfers

Non-performing bank loans: Finance bill proposes amendments in 7th Schedule

Value-added textile exporters reject 29pc standard taxation

PM describes protection of citizens and foreigners as ‘paramount state priority’

HEC signs contract to automate Pakistani universities

Read more stories