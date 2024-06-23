AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
France’s Macron pledges ‘to act’ until end of term in 2027: statement

AFP Published June 23, 2024 Updated June 23, 2024 11:00pm

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday he would “act until May 2027”, the end of his second term, regardless of who wins the snap parliamentary elections he called.

“The incoming government, which will necessarily reflect your vote, will I hope resemble the various republicans who will have shown the courage to oppose the extremes,” Macron added in an open letter published in French media.

Marine Le Pen, the party’s figurehead, has said Macron’s resignation could be the only solution to avoid a hung parliament for the remaining three years of his term.

Macron angers French left, far right insists no NATO exit

The president surprised the country by dissolving parliament after the far right trounced his centrist party in EU Parliament elections earlier this month.

“You can trust me to act until May 2027 as your president, protector at every moment of our republic, our values, respectful of pluralism and your choices, at your service and that of the nation,” Macron said in the letter.

He insisted that the coming vote, with a second round on July 7, was “neither a presidential election, nor a vote of confidence in the president of the republic” but a response to “a single question: who should govern France?”

Opinion polls suggest the RN is set to achieve its best-ever score in the legislative vote, potentially giving it a shot at naming a prime minister, most likely its telegenic young party chief Jordan Bardella.

Macron acknowledged that his decision to call the snap polls had generated for some voters “anger that has turned against me.

“The goal cannot be to just continue as things were. I have heard that you want change,” he added, noting in particular his administration’s “much stronger and firmer responses” on “insecurity and impunity”.

