AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,341 Increased By 31.1 (0.37%)
BR30 26,457 Increased By 506.8 (1.95%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Jun 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Afghanistan’s Khan can finally sleep after avenging Australia defeat

Reuters Published 23 Jun, 2024 06:06pm

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan can finally look forward to sleeping better after Saturday’s T20 World Cup win avenged last year’s loss to Australia in the 50-overs version.

Cramped-up Glenn Maxwell’s incredible double-century helped Australia snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in November, leading to Afghanistan falling just short of qualifying for the semi-finals.

But a 21-run win in Kingstown, Afghanistan’s first in the Super Eight stage, has reignited their hopes of making history by qualifying for a World Cup semi for the first time.

Afghanistan stun Australia with 21-run T20 World Cup win

“I can sleep better now, I think,” Khan told reporters. “That game kept coming in my mind … Maxi, the way he played that night, took the game away from us and I didn’t sleep the whole night.

“Tonight, because of the happiness I won’t be able to sleep. That’s how happy the whole team is and the whole country is. It’s a massive win for us, as a team, as a nation.

“Cricket is the only source of happiness back home, we all know that. And I feel like we are so lucky to be here giving happiness to the people back home.”

Afghanistan, third in Group One with two points and trailing Australia on net run rate, have a shot at finishing in the top two and making the semis if they beat bottom side Bangladesh on Monday when Australia play leaders India, who have four points.

“Yes, tonight we had an off night but I guess there’s also a positive in the fact that in 36 hours we go again,” Australia captain Mitchell Marsh said. “It’s a big game, it will be against India obviously and it’s a must-win game.

“I think if you look back at the short history of this team, I know for a fact that it brings out the best in our guys, so the boys will certainly be up and about for it.”

australia Afghanistan Rashid Khan ICC T20 World Cup 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Comments

200 characters

Afghanistan’s Khan can finally sleep after avenging Australia defeat

Budget: IMF hails ‘tough decisions’

Alarm raised over proposed taxes on mobile handsets & telecom services

Senate panel finalises proposals for changes in finance bill

Israeli forces tie wounded Palestinian to jeep in West Bank raid

Tax measures to stoke inflation: Senate panel

Ukraine missile attack on Crimea kills 3, wounds dozens: governor

Drone attack causes damage to vessel west of Yemen’s Hodeidah, says UKMTO

Budget debate: MPs emphasise on export-led growth and tax reforms

Purchase/lease of cars: FTO detects serious flaws in WHT deduction

Afghanistan stun Australia with 21-run T20 World Cup win

Read more stories