AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,341 Increased By 31.1 (0.37%)
BR30 26,457 Increased By 506.8 (1.95%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Jun 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Linda Yaccarino shakes up X amid Musk’s pressure on costs, FT says

Reuters Published 23 Jun, 2024 12:35pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The chief executive of social media platform X, Linda Yaccarino, has shaken up her inner circle in the face of pressure from owner Elon Musk to boost sales and cut costs, the Financial Times said on Sunday.

This month Yaccarino fired her right-hand man and head of business operations and communications, Joe Benarroch, the newspaper said, citing three people familiar with the matter. X did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on the report.

Before joining X, then known as Twitter, in June 2023, Benarroch worked at Comcast’s NBCUniversal, where he oversaw communication strategy for its advertising and partnerships division, reporting to Yaccarino, who was advertising chief there.

X’s head of global government affairs, Nick Pickles will take over Benarroch’s responsibilities, with an expanded role including directing all global communications, the FT said.

Tesla shareholders voting yes for Musk’s $56bn pay package, CEO says on X

The reshuffle stems from growing tensions between Musk and Yaccarino, as she struggles to steady X’s financial health, according to the report.

Steve Davis, a longstanding Musk ally and chief executive of his Boring Company, was brought in by the billionaire in April to review X’s finances and performance management, FT added.

Twitter Elon Musk Linda Yaccarino X X formerly Twitter

Comments

200 characters

Linda Yaccarino shakes up X amid Musk’s pressure on costs, FT says

Alarm raised over proposed taxes on mobile handsets & telecom services

Senate panel finalises proposals for changes in finance bill

Israeli forces tie wounded Palestinian to jeep in West Bank raid

Tax measures to stoke inflation: Senate panel

Drone attack causes damage to vessel west of Yemen’s Hodeidah, says UKMTO

Budget debate: MPs emphasise on export-led growth and tax reforms

Purchase/lease of cars: FTO detects serious flaws in WHT deduction

Afghanistan stun Australia with 21-run T20 World Cup win

Deaths from Indian toxic alcohol rise to more than 50

PTI leader demands army chief convene moot on security of Chinese citizens

Read more stories