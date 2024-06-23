AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
Life & Style

Taylor Swift poses with Prince William at ‘splendid’ London concert

Reuters Published 23 Jun, 2024
Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram

LONDON: Britain’s Prince William posed for a photo with U.S. music star Taylor Swift and two of his children, Charlotte and George, at the first night of Swift’s Eras tour in London on Friday.

A photo posted on Kensington Palace’s X social media feed with the caption “Thank you @taylorswift13 for a great evening!” showed William smiling as Swift took a selfie with him and the children.

William celebrated his 42nd birthday on Friday.

Swift also posted a different photo of her with the royals and her partner Travis Kelce with the message: “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start”.

Ahead of the first of her eight shows at London’s Wembley Stadium, the city published a special version of its distinctive London Underground map to mark the occasion, and the “Changing of the Guard” ceremony at Buckingham Palace featured a military band rendition of one of her songs.

Prince William Taylor Swift Wembley Stadium

