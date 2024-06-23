AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
World Print 2024-06-23

Thousands march in London to call for ‘urgent’ climate action

AFP Published 23 Jun, 2024 02:50am

LONDON: Thousands of protestors from across the UK marched through central London on Saturday to call for “urgent political action” on nature.

The ‘Restore Nature Now’ march was joined by some 350 charities ranging from protest groups like Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion to more mainstream organisations like the National Trust and WWF.

People came from “all over the UK”, according to one protestor, with a list of demands including making “polluters pay” and improving support for farmers in an increased “climate-friendly farming budget”.

The march also called for an Environmental Rights Bill to establish the right to a healthy environment in the next parliament following a general election next month.

Protesters weaved down one side of Hyde park in the British capital, marching past Downing street to Parliament square dressed in wildlife-themed costumes and donning quirky headgear and masks.

Accompanied by songs, chants of “restore nature now” and more than one drum circle, protestors called for climate change and nature to be prioritised in the election campaign and by the next government.

British actor Emma Thompson led the march, saying that her message was for the government to “stop being so deeply, deeply irresponsible”.

Thompson told AFP at the march that she couldn’t believe the “lack of engagement” of political parties during the ongoing election campaign. “We’re in the eye of the storm... Everyone cares about the beauty of our islands and we are losing it so fast”, she added.

She was joined at the front of the procession by wildlife TV presenter and activist Chris Packham, who criticised politicians for “not taking the action that they need to rapidly enough and broadly enough”, adding that he was “not terribly impressed” with parties’ election manifestos.

“So we have to stand up and make sure that they understand that we’re going to hold them to account”, he told AFP.

