Dialogue with govt: PTI says will consider proposals made by Achakzai

ISLAMABAD: In a stunning U-turn, the beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday said that the ex-prime minister and party founding chairman Imran Khan would consider any constructive proposals brought forward by Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai through his dialogue with the government.

In February this year, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan had said that Imran Khan had given directives to initiate contact with all political parties except the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) – the three parties’ coalition that is heading the government.

However, speaking at a presser, Omar Ayub, the opposition leader in National Assembly who is also PTI secretary general, along with PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan, backtracked from its earlier assertions that the PTI would only talk to ‘empowered’ stakeholders and not the ‘toothless ruling’ coalition.

The duo said that “regarding a controversy on the media that the PTI is moving to have negotiations with three political parties that are mandate usurpers, Imran has clearly told us that there is no situation like this.”

Hasan also demanded the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of ex-governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair’s interview, in which he alleged that ex-army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (retd) derailed Imran Khan-led government. In an interview to a local TV channel, Zubair, who parted ways with the PML-N, maintained that Nawaz Sharif and Gen Qamar Bajwa (retd) had even met a couple of times in London.

Hasan noted Zubair, in his interview, said Bajwa conspired to overthrow the PTI government and Zubair’s claims must not be taken lightly and the apex court should take notice of it.

“A gang of criminals was imposed on the country by overthrowing Imran Khan-led regime,” he said, urging the SC to take suo motu notice of Zubair’s interview.

He also criticised Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s statement, saying it was irresponsible and aimed at spreading chaos. Ahsan Iqbal had demanded PTI founder Imran Khan should be kept in jail for at least five years for the country’s stability.

The PTI spokesperson also mentioned that friendly countries are advising Pakistan to maintain political stability, while some elements are trying to create unrest.

Hasan also condemned the Punjab government’s actions, saying it is a form of fascism that has never been seen before in Pakistan. He demanded the Supreme Court to take notice of these issues and ensure justice is served.

