Crackdown on power thieves continues

LAHORE: On the directive of Chief Minister of Punjab, Punjab Police has intensified its crackdown on electricity thieves across the province, including Lahore.

According to data, more than 50,500 cases have been registered against electricity thieves from January 1 to June 21 across the province. A total of 26,686 suspects involved in electricity theft have been arrested from all districts of the province.

In the provincial capital, 15,533 cases were registered, and more than 15,000 suspects were arrested. Over 30,729 cases of electricity theft have been completely challaned, resulting in penalties and fines for more than 3,600 individuals who caused losses to the national exchequer.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that 660 police personnel in each district, including Lahore, are assisting in the ongoing campaign against electricity thieves.

