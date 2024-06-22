AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,341 Increased By 31.1 (0.37%)
BR30 26,457 Increased By 506.8 (1.95%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Jun 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Musetti battles past Thompson to reach Queen’s final

AFP Published 22 Jun, 2024 09:05pm

LONDON: Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti survived a fightback from Australia’s Jordan Thompson to reach the final of the Queen’s tournament on Saturday.

The 22-year-old won through 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in two hours and 18 minutes to advance to his third ATP Tour final.

“That was definitely one of the toughest matches of this week. Jordan was playing at an amazing level, especially in the second and third set,” said 30th-ranked Musetti.

“It was key for me to hold serve at the end and I’m really proud of what I’ve achieved this week.”

Sinner to face Hurkacz in Halle final

Musetti next meets either fifth seed Tommy Paul or Sebastian Korda who play an all-American semi-final later Saturday.

“It would be super nice to win here in Queen’s with so much history,” said the Italian.

“There are a lot of Italians here in London, I really feel like I’m at home.”

Musetti struck 14 winners and hit just four unforced errors in the decider, sealing victory on his first match point.

Musetti also defeated Alex de Minaur and Brandon Nakashima in three sets earlier in the tournament and holds a 7-1 record on grass this year, having advanced to the semi-finals in Stuttgart last week.

Thompson, ranked 43rd, had been bidding to reach his fourth tour-level final on grass.

However, the 30-year-old needed treatment for a back problem at the changeovers and had to battle from a set down to take the match to a decider.

Musetti grabbed the decisive break when the Australian’s volley landed just out, and held serve to love before collapsing in delight after his second win over Thompson in as many meetings.

Comments

200 characters

Musetti battles past Thompson to reach Queen’s final

Interior minister directs for strict security plan for Chinese, other foreigners working in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz calls for unity against terrorism in apex committee meeting

Export of goods: Finance Bill proposes to change tax regime to ‘minimum tax’

Danish FLSmidth keen to explore Pakistan’s mining sector

Major urban cities: Valuation of immovable properties to be increased to 90pc

Packaged milk per litre: Consumers to pay Rs50 more from July 1

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,400 in Pakistan

37,551 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive since Oct. 7, health ministry says

Govt assailed for further taxing the salaried class

Exporters meet PM, praise cut in power tariff for industry

Read more stories