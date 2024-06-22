Armenia too recognises Palestinian statehood

YEREVAN: Armenia has officially recognised a Palestinian state, the Armenian foreign ministry said on Friday, the latest country to do so despite opposition from Israel.

Armenia supports a United Nations resolution on an immediate ceasefire in Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza and is in favour of a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, a ministry statement said.

Israel’s foreign ministry summoned the Armenian ambassador ‘for a serious reprimand’ following Armenia’s recognition of a Palestinian state, a ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

146 countries now recognise a Palestinian state

The Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank under Israeli military occupation, welcomed Armenia’s decision.

“This recognition contributes positively to preserving the two-state solution, which faces systematic challenges, and promotes security, peace, and stability for all parties involved,” the Authority’s presidency said in a statement.

Spain, Ireland and Norway are among Western countries to officially recognise a Palestinian state, prompting Israel to pull its ambassadors from Madrid, Dublin and Oslo last month.