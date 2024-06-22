AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 33.1 (0.4%)
BR30 26,460 Increased By 509.8 (1.96%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Jun 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-22

Wall Street mixed in choppy trade

Reuters Published 22 Jun, 2024 06:47am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes were flat to higher in choppy trading on Friday, with the Nasdaq reversing earlier losses as megacap tech stocks regained ground, while investors also assessed stronger-than-expected US business activity data.

Megacaps Microsoft Alphabet, Amazon.com and Apple rose between 0.7% and 2%, lifting the tech-heavy Nasdaq and helping the S&P 500 pare early losses.

The S&P 500 Technology index reversed early losses, rising 0.1%, while financial stocks were the biggest decliner.

All the three major Wall Street indexes were on track to post weekly gains, with the S&P 500 briefly crossing the 5,500-point milestone during Thursday’s session.

US business activity crept up to a 26-month high in June amid a rebound in employment, but price pressures subsided considerably, offering hope that a recent slowdown in inflation was likely to be sustained.

Flash services PMI increased to 55.1 this month, above expectations of 53.7, while manufacturing PMI edged up to 51.7, compared with expectations of a dip to 51.

May home sales fell to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.11 million units versus expectations of 4.10 million units.

The market is also assessing a string of weakening economic data, and commentary from US Federal Reserve officials this week that interest rates could remain higher for longer if there is no consistent improvement in inflation numbers.

“It certainly looks like at this point the Fed is going to hold tight for a while ... the market is slowly adjusting to that reality,” said Lamar Villere, portfolio manager with Villere & Co.

Money markets are still pricing in a 58% chance of a 25-basis point rate cut in September, and still expect about two rate cuts this year, according to LSEG’s FedWatch data.

AI chip firm Nvidia slipped 0.5%, while semiconductor stocks Qualcomm, Broadcom and Micron Technology were down between 0.2% and 2%.

Wall Street’s bumper gains since the final leg of 2023 have been primarily driven by the likes of Nvidia and a handful of other heavily weighted stocks linked to artificial intelligence. Analysts, however, have raised concerns whether the strong increase in their valuations is sustainable.

Friday’s session will mark the expiry of quarterly derivatives contracts tied to stocks, index options and futures, also known as “triple witching”, adding to market volatility.

At 12:12 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 9.57 points, or 0.02%, at 39,125.19, the S&P 500 was up 2.04 points, or 0.04%, at 5,475.21, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 45.86 points, or 0.26%, at 17,767.44.

Spirit AeroSystems rose 6.1% following a Reuters report that Boeing is nearing a deal to buy back the airplane parts supplier after months of talks.

Sarepta Therapeutics soared 35.2% after the US FDA allowed expanded use of the company’s gene therapy for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy aged four and older.

Wall Street Nasdaq Composite Index S&P 500 index Wall Street indexes

Comments

200 characters

Wall Street mixed in choppy trade

Export of goods: Finance Bill proposes to change tax regime to ‘minimum tax’

Major urban cities: Valuation of immovable properties to be increased to 90pc

Govt ought to have consulted us before budget presentation: Bilawal

Senate panel asks FBR to address concerns of retail sector

Power loadshedding in KP: Federal govt facing a catch-22 situation

Parties show unity for CPEC, stronger China ties

$250m policy-based loan deal signed with ADB

Exporters meet PM, praise cut in power tariff for industry

Royalty arrangement: 25pc of sales promotion, ad expenses disallowed

Packaged milk per litre: Consumers to pay Rs50 more from July 1

Read more stories