Pakistan, China laud positive contribution of CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar met Liu Jianchao, Minister of Central Committee of the International Department of Communist Party of China (IDCPC) on Friday in Islamabad.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister appreciated the positive contribution of CPEC to Pakistan’s socio-economic development, and progress and prosperity.

He underscored that as the flagship project of President China’s Belt and Road Initiative, CPEC has transformed energy security. Lauding the unanimous political consensus on CPEC in the two countries, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister expressed Pakistan’s firm resolve to building upon the achievements of CPEC and for its high quality development in its Phase-II.

Minister Liu Jianchao stated that as iron brother and time-tested friend, China accords a special place to Pakistan in its foreign policy and desires to further strengthen the All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership with Pakistan.

Expressing satisfaction at the steady pace of CPEC, Liu added that China would extend full cooperation to Pakistan for the timely implementation of all ongoing and new CPEC projects in Pakistan.

He also appreciated the political parties of Pakistan for their steadfast support to CPEC and China-Pakistan friendship, and reiterated China’s keen desire to further enhance linkages between the Communist Party of China and the political parties of Pakistan.

The two sides agreed to maintain the momentum of high-level engagements and to further enhance communication on important regional and global issues.

