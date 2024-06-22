AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 33.1 (0.4%)
BR30 26,460 Increased By 509.8 (1.96%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Jun 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-22

Pakistan, China laud positive contribution of CPEC

Press Release Published 22 Jun, 2024 06:47am

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar met Liu Jianchao, Minister of Central Committee of the International Department of Communist Party of China (IDCPC) on Friday in Islamabad.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister appreciated the positive contribution of CPEC to Pakistan’s socio-economic development, and progress and prosperity.

He underscored that as the flagship project of President China’s Belt and Road Initiative, CPEC has transformed energy security. Lauding the unanimous political consensus on CPEC in the two countries, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister expressed Pakistan’s firm resolve to building upon the achievements of CPEC and for its high quality development in its Phase-II.

Minister Liu Jianchao stated that as iron brother and time-tested friend, China accords a special place to Pakistan in its foreign policy and desires to further strengthen the All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership with Pakistan.

Expressing satisfaction at the steady pace of CPEC, Liu added that China would extend full cooperation to Pakistan for the timely implementation of all ongoing and new CPEC projects in Pakistan.

He also appreciated the political parties of Pakistan for their steadfast support to CPEC and China-Pakistan friendship, and reiterated China’s keen desire to further enhance linkages between the Communist Party of China and the political parties of Pakistan.

The two sides agreed to maintain the momentum of high-level engagements and to further enhance communication on important regional and global issues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

China Pakistan CPEC Ishaq Dar CPEC Projects Deputy Prime Minister Liu Jianchao

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan, China laud positive contribution of CPEC

Export of goods: Finance Bill proposes to change tax regime to ‘minimum tax’

Major urban cities: Valuation of immovable properties to be increased to 90pc

Govt ought to have consulted us before budget presentation: Bilawal

Senate panel asks FBR to address concerns of retail sector

Power loadshedding in KP: Federal govt facing a catch-22 situation

Parties show unity for CPEC, stronger China ties

$250m policy-based loan deal signed with ADB

Exporters meet PM, praise cut in power tariff for industry

Royalty arrangement: 25pc of sales promotion, ad expenses disallowed

Packaged milk per litre: Consumers to pay Rs50 more from July 1

Read more stories