Penang Malaysian Junior Squash Open 2024: Mahnoor Ali earns 2nd gold medal

LAHORE: Mahnoor Ali, an 11-year-old Pakistani squash sensation, has once again made headlines for her exceptional talent and achievements as she won a gold medal in the PBA 20th Penang Malaysian junior Open 2024 U-13 category with an astounding score of 3-1.

The tournament was generously supported by The Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD), which has been a steadfast pillar behind her achievements and growth.

The PBA 20th Penang Malaysia Junior Open, an ASF Platinum tournament in the Asian Junior Super Series, is recognized as one of the toughest competitions in Asia. This is the second time she has secured gold in the Penang Junior Open 2024 U-13 category, marking another significant milestone.

In the past, she also received the gold medal in the Australian Junior Open 2024, took home the U-11 title at the Penang (Malaysian) Open Squash Championship in 2022, and secured a bronze medal in the U-13 category at the 7th Borneo Junior Open 2023.

Abdul Razak Dawood says, “Mahnoor has been an asset to our foundation. Her success in the Penang Junior Open 2024 underscores the foundation’s commitment to nurturing young Pakistani athletes in sports. Her achievement highlights the transformative impact of our support, empowering promising talents like Mahnoor to excel on international stages. We believe in cultivating a future where dedication and opportunity converge, inspiring more young athletes to reach their full potential.”

Mehreen Dawood shared her thoughts on Mahnoor’s recent gold medal win, emphasizing its significance and Mahnoor’s impact: “Mahnoor’s success is a shining example of perseverance and the foundation’s commitment to supporting extraordinary talent. Her achievements resonate far beyond the squash court, inspiring a new generation of young athletes to dream big and reach for greatness.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024