AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 33.1 (0.4%)
BR30 26,460 Increased By 509.8 (1.96%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Jun 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-22

Google delegation meets Shaza Fatima

Recorder Report Published 22 Jun, 2024 06:47am

ISLAMABAD: A high-level delegation of Google called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, here on Friday.

Matters related to effective use of technology in the field of education, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital economy were discussed in the meeting.

The Google delegation comprised Andrew Ure, Head of Trade and Economic Affairs, Asia-Pacific for Google, Kyle Gardener, Government Affairs and Public Policy Lead, South Asia, and Farhan Qureshi, Google’s Country Head for Pakistan.

The delegation briefed the Minister of State for IT about Google literacy programs.

The Minister of State for IT appreciated Google for Education for creating a local assembly of Chromebooks in Pakistan, saying that the provision of digital tools to both teachers and students will help in reducing education divide in the country. She said that equipping the youth with digital skills for their capacity building is the need of the hour. Both teachers and students must be trained in using digital tools, she said, adding that better employment opportunities can be acquired through digital literacy.

Shaza Fatima said smart schools are vital for remote learning. She said the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication will fully cooperate and support Google in implementation of its initiatives.

Additional Secretary MOITT Aisha Humera Moriani, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam and Member Telecom Muhammad Jahanzeb Rahim were also present in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

digital economy AI Google Shaza Fatima

Comments

200 characters

Google delegation meets Shaza Fatima

Export of goods: Finance Bill proposes to change tax regime to ‘minimum tax’

Major urban cities: Valuation of immovable properties to be increased to 90pc

Govt ought to have consulted us before budget presentation: Bilawal

Senate panel asks FBR to address concerns of retail sector

Power loadshedding in KP: Federal govt facing a catch-22 situation

Parties show unity for CPEC, stronger China ties

$250m policy-based loan deal signed with ADB

Exporters meet PM, praise cut in power tariff for industry

Royalty arrangement: 25pc of sales promotion, ad expenses disallowed

Packaged milk per litre: Consumers to pay Rs50 more from July 1

Read more stories