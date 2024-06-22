Google delegation meets Shaza Fatima

ISLAMABAD: A high-level delegation of Google called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, here on Friday.

Matters related to effective use of technology in the field of education, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital economy were discussed in the meeting.

The Google delegation comprised Andrew Ure, Head of Trade and Economic Affairs, Asia-Pacific for Google, Kyle Gardener, Government Affairs and Public Policy Lead, South Asia, and Farhan Qureshi, Google’s Country Head for Pakistan.

The delegation briefed the Minister of State for IT about Google literacy programs.

The Minister of State for IT appreciated Google for Education for creating a local assembly of Chromebooks in Pakistan, saying that the provision of digital tools to both teachers and students will help in reducing education divide in the country. She said that equipping the youth with digital skills for their capacity building is the need of the hour. Both teachers and students must be trained in using digital tools, she said, adding that better employment opportunities can be acquired through digital literacy.

Shaza Fatima said smart schools are vital for remote learning. She said the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication will fully cooperate and support Google in implementation of its initiatives.

Additional Secretary MOITT Aisha Humera Moriani, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam and Member Telecom Muhammad Jahanzeb Rahim were also present in the meeting.

