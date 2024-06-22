AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-22

Missing person case: IHC seeks reports from ISI, MI

Terence J Sigamony Published 22 Jun, 2024 06:47am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed the sector commanders of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Military Intelligence (MI) at Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to submit their reports in writing with their own signatures in the case of AJK’s missing person Khurshid Ahmed.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted the hearing of the petition moved by Khaleeqa Khurshid, daughter of Khurshid who has been missing for the last 18 days.

During the hearing, in compliance of the order dated 14.6.2024, the Deputy Attorney General (DAG) submitted written reports on behalf of the FIA and the CTD which have been placed on record, whereby, reports reflect that detenu is not in their custody.

Similarly, the Law Officer Ministry of Defence in attendance contended that notice was received in his office yesterday; therefore, sometime is required to submit a report on behalf of ISI and MI.

At that, Justice Kayani noted in his written order, “The Sector Commanders of ISI and MI of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Azad Jammu and Kashmir are directed to submit their reports in writing with their own signatures.”

The public prosecutor also informed the court that no case had been registered against Khurshid with the police.

In response, Justice Kayani asked the representative of the Defence Ministry about the status of their report, noting that the police and FIA had already submitted their reports to the court.

The IHC judge remarked that the Secretary of Defence seemed unaware of the situation. He emphasised that the report should be filed with the signatures of ISI and MI sector commanders because there will be consequences of it.

He also said that if Khurshid was involved in any terrorism, anti-state, or criminal activity, appropriate action should be taken against him, and no objection would be raised.

Khaleeqa has filed a writ petition for the recovery of her father, who allegedly was abducted by some unknown persons on 07.6.2024 from Chakri Road, Rawalpindi and case FIR No510 dated 10.6.2024 u/s 365 PPC at PS Dhamial, Rawalpindi, was registered; however, the detenu has not yet been recovered.

The counsel for the petitioner contended that despite the registration of an FIR the detenu has not yet been recovered. He further contended that it is the case of enforced disappearance. Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case till June 24.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Islamabad High Court ISI AJK Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani

Missing person case: IHC seeks reports from ISI, MI

