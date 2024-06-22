Iran envoy meets Nawaz, Maryam

LAHORE: The Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran Dr Raza Amiri Maghdam met with the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and President Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif on Friday and discussed matters concerning trade, cultural and economic ties between the two countries.

As per sources, it was agreed in principle during the meeting to change the Pak-Iran border of security to “border of economy”. Cooperation between Iran and Punjab in agriculture, livestock and other sectors were also reviewed. It was agreed in the meeting, to increase the import of meat from Punjab from 40 percent to 70 percent. It was also agreed to increase mutual trade between Pakistan and Iran. In the meeting, various proposals were also considered for the promotion of Persian language in Punjab, the sources added.

Iranian Ambassador Dr Raza Amiri Maghdam extended a written invitation to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to visit Iran. He also invited President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to visit Iran.

During the meeting, Nawaz Sharif recalled his visit to Iran and expressed desire to enhance mutual trade between the two countries.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and President PML-N Nawaz Sharif also expressed grief over the martyrdom of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi.

Nawaz Sharif said that on martyrdom of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and his companions, we feel the pain of the people of Iran from the heart.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz said that her meeting with Ibrahim Raisi was memorable and his personality was impressive.

Iranian Ambassador Dr Raza Amiri Mughdam said they are grateful to Pakistan and the Pakistani people as Pakistan has a very special importance for Iran. He disclosed that the martyred Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi wanted to meet Nawaz Sharif, but could not meet him due to his visit to China.

The Iranian ambassador also congratulated Maryam Nawaz Sharif for successfully completing 100 days as the woman Chief Minister of Punjab. He appreciated the people-friendly initiatives of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The CM expressed gratitude to the Iranian ambassador. It was agreed to increase the cultural links between the twin cities of Isfahan, Mashhad and Lahore.

