‘G-7 Actions: risking greater conflict with Russia’

This is apropos a letter to the Editor by this writer with the above headline carried by the newspaper recently.

I would like to add to what I have already said that the US and Europe may impose economic sanctions targeting key sectors of the Russian economy, such as energy and finance, and cyber countermeasures to strengthen defenses and retaliate against Russian attacks.

Diplomatically, they would isolate Russia internationally, rallying condemnation through forums like the UN and strengthening alliances with countries opposed to Russian actions.

Each of these actions carries significant risks and could lead to unpredictable and potentially catastrophic consequences, requiring careful international responses to avoid a broader and more devastating conflict.

Moreover, the implementation of Russia’s aggressive strategy and NATO’s counter-strategy would severely impact weaker economies like Pakistan’s.

Disruptions in Russian energy supplies to Europe would cause global energy prices to soar.

Pakistan, heavily reliant on energy imports, would face drastically increased fuel and electricity costs, straining its economy. This surge would lead to higher transportation, manufacturing, and household energy expenses, exacerbating inflation and reducing disposable income for its citizens.

The conflict would likely disrupt global supply chains, affecting shipping routes and logistics networks. Pakistan, which depends on imports for essential goods and raw materials, would experience delays and increased costs.

This disruption could lead to shortages of critical items, higher import prices, and further inflation, negatively impacting both consumers and businesses.

Financial markets would experience significant volatility, with investors seeking safer assets amid the uncertainty. This could result in capital outflows from emerging markets like Pakistan, causing the Pakistani rupee to depreciate.

A weaker currency would make imports more expensive, further fueling inflation and increasing the cost of servicing external debt, straining Pakistan’s financial stability.

QAMAR BASHIR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024