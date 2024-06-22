AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 33.1 (0.4%)
BR30 26,460 Increased By 509.8 (1.96%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Jun 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-06-22

‘G-7 Actions: risking greater conflict with Russia’

Published 22 Jun, 2024 06:47am

This is apropos a letter to the Editor by this writer with the above headline carried by the newspaper recently.

I would like to add to what I have already said that the US and Europe may impose economic sanctions targeting key sectors of the Russian economy, such as energy and finance, and cyber countermeasures to strengthen defenses and retaliate against Russian attacks.

Diplomatically, they would isolate Russia internationally, rallying condemnation through forums like the UN and strengthening alliances with countries opposed to Russian actions.

Each of these actions carries significant risks and could lead to unpredictable and potentially catastrophic consequences, requiring careful international responses to avoid a broader and more devastating conflict.

Moreover, the implementation of Russia’s aggressive strategy and NATO’s counter-strategy would severely impact weaker economies like Pakistan’s.

Disruptions in Russian energy supplies to Europe would cause global energy prices to soar.

Pakistan, heavily reliant on energy imports, would face drastically increased fuel and electricity costs, straining its economy. This surge would lead to higher transportation, manufacturing, and household energy expenses, exacerbating inflation and reducing disposable income for its citizens.

The conflict would likely disrupt global supply chains, affecting shipping routes and logistics networks. Pakistan, which depends on imports for essential goods and raw materials, would experience delays and increased costs.

This disruption could lead to shortages of critical items, higher import prices, and further inflation, negatively impacting both consumers and businesses.

Financial markets would experience significant volatility, with investors seeking safer assets amid the uncertainty. This could result in capital outflows from emerging markets like Pakistan, causing the Pakistani rupee to depreciate.

A weaker currency would make imports more expensive, further fueling inflation and increasing the cost of servicing external debt, straining Pakistan’s financial stability.

QAMAR BASHIR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

NATO Russian economy economy of Pakistan inflation in Pakistan Russian attacks

Comments

200 characters

‘G-7 Actions: risking greater conflict with Russia’

Export of goods: Finance Bill proposes to change tax regime to ‘minimum tax’

Major urban cities: Valuation of immovable properties to be increased to 90pc

Govt ought to have consulted us before budget presentation: Bilawal

Senate panel asks FBR to address concerns of retail sector

Power loadshedding in KP: Federal govt facing a catch-22 situation

Parties show unity for CPEC, stronger China ties

$250m policy-based loan deal signed with ADB

Exporters meet PM, praise cut in power tariff for industry

Royalty arrangement: 25pc of sales promotion, ad expenses disallowed

Packaged milk per litre: Consumers to pay Rs50 more from July 1

Read more stories