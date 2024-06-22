AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 33.1 (0.4%)
BR30 26,460 Increased By 509.8 (1.96%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Jun 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-22

Budget, Finance Bill: Trade bodies discuss ‘glaring anomalies’

Recorder Report Published 22 Jun, 2024 06:47am

KARACHI: Atif Ikram Sheikh, President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Dr Gohar Ejaz, former federal commerce minister, who are jointly chairing FBR’s Anomaly Committee 2024 from the business side, called a high-profile meeting of all chambers, trade bodies and associations at FPCCI, and discussed the glaring anomalies in the Finance Bill and federal budget 2024–25 in detail on a sector-to-sector basis.

It is pertinent to note that Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, will be presenting the dossier of anomalies from the entire business, industry and trade community of Pakistan to the federal minister for finance and revenue to be reviewed by federal government’s economic team and the prime minister to remove or resolve anomalies from the federal budget 2024–25.

Sheikh explained that, being the apex body, FPCCI will provide the government with the collective, aggregated, comprehensive and descriptive list of anomalies that are creating confusion, discontent and apprehensions. We deserve a friendly budget for the businesses, industry, exporters and the economy as a whole, he added.

He maintained that one of the primary measures in the budget that need to be reviewed immediately is withdrawal of fixed tax regime. Exporters across all industries have unanimously demanded that fixed tax regime should be restored; under which 1 percent tax on export proceeds is levied. Exporters are the backbone of country’s economy, and this particular anomaly needs to be addressed as the top most priority to protect them, he added.

However, Dr Gohar Ejaz stressed that it is imperative to amend the finance bill to take out its regressive and contractionary measures to keep the economy afloat, curtail inflation, keep current account deficit in control, enable exporters to grow, create jobs and generate revenues.

Ejaz added that Pakistani trade and industry is already at a disadvantage as compared to the region due to unbearable cost of doing business; which has been driven up due to electricity and gas tariffs; inflationary pressures in the economy and inconsistencies in economic policymaking.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FPCCI FBR Finance Bill Dr Ejaz Gohar Atif Ikram Sheikh Budget 2024 25

Comments

200 characters

Budget, Finance Bill: Trade bodies discuss ‘glaring anomalies’

Export of goods: Finance Bill proposes to change tax regime to ‘minimum tax’

Major urban cities: Valuation of immovable properties to be increased to 90pc

Govt ought to have consulted us before budget presentation: Bilawal

Senate panel asks FBR to address concerns of retail sector

Power loadshedding in KP: Federal govt facing a catch-22 situation

Parties show unity for CPEC, stronger China ties

$250m policy-based loan deal signed with ADB

Exporters meet PM, praise cut in power tariff for industry

Royalty arrangement: 25pc of sales promotion, ad expenses disallowed

Packaged milk per litre: Consumers to pay Rs50 more from July 1

Read more stories