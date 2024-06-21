Modi leads yoga day celebration in IIOJK

OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: Stretching, arching his back and kneeling on a mat, India’s Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi led hundreds of people performing yoga in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Friday.

The exercises in occupied-Srinagar, capital of IIOJK, marked the 10th international yoga day, Modi’s own brainchild.

But while yoga is not itself a religious practice, it has its origins in Hindu philosophy and many residents of IIOJK are indifferent to the discipline.

Thousands of government employees, schoolteachers and students from all over IIOJK were brought in for the event, although rain forced Modi’s performance indoors.

Afterwards, he urged hundreds of people including many police and armed forces personnel on the shores of Dal Lake to make yoga “a part of their daily lives”.

“Yoga fosters strength, good health and wellness,” he said.

But one occupied Srinagar resident saw the event as a cultural intrusion.

“This yoga is being imposed on our children to culturally change the next generations and control their minds,” they told AFP, declining to be identified for fear of reprisal.

“It’s an imposition on us.”

Kashmiri freedom fighters have waged an insurgency since 1989, demanding independence or a merger with Pakistan.

Tens of thousands of people have died, and violence has been largely suppressed since Modi removed the region’s limited autonomy in 2019 and imposed a security crackdown.

But his visit came after a series of attacks by Kashmiris opposed to Indian rule, including one that left 10 Hindu pilgrims dead.

June 21 was declared International Yoga Day a decade ago and Modi has since led events at emblematic locations across India, and last year at the UN headquarters in New York.