AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 33.1 (0.4%)
BR30 26,460 Increased By 509.8 (1.96%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Jun 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Modi leads yoga day celebration in IIOJK

AFP Published 21 Jun, 2024 05:00pm
In this handout photograph taken and released on June 21, 2024 by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB), India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs asana on International Day of Yoga. Photo: AFP
In this handout photograph taken and released on June 21, 2024 by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB), India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs asana on International Day of Yoga. Photo: AFP

OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: Stretching, arching his back and kneeling on a mat, India’s Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi led hundreds of people performing yoga in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Friday.

The exercises in occupied-Srinagar, capital of IIOJK, marked the 10th international yoga day, Modi’s own brainchild.

But while yoga is not itself a religious practice, it has its origins in Hindu philosophy and many residents of IIOJK are indifferent to the discipline.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Thousands of government employees, schoolteachers and students from all over IIOJK were brought in for the event, although rain forced Modi’s performance indoors.

Afterwards, he urged hundreds of people including many police and armed forces personnel on the shores of Dal Lake to make yoga “a part of their daily lives”.

“Yoga fosters strength, good health and wellness,” he said.

Modi calls for ‘one earth, one family, one future’ at U.N. yoga event

But one occupied Srinagar resident saw the event as a cultural intrusion.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

“This yoga is being imposed on our children to culturally change the next generations and control their minds,” they told AFP, declining to be identified for fear of reprisal.

“It’s an imposition on us.”

Kashmiri freedom fighters have waged an insurgency since 1989, demanding independence or a merger with Pakistan.

Tens of thousands of people have died, and violence has been largely suppressed since Modi removed the region’s limited autonomy in 2019 and imposed a security crackdown.

But his visit came after a series of attacks by Kashmiris opposed to Indian rule, including one that left 10 Hindu pilgrims dead.

IIOJK has been transformed, Modi claims on first visit in five years

June 21 was declared International Yoga Day a decade ago and Modi has since led events at emblematic locations across India, and last year at the UN headquarters in New York.

Pakistan IIOJK OCCUPIED SRINAGAR Indian PM Narendra Modi Yoga

Comments

200 characters

Modi leads yoga day celebration in IIOJK

KSE-100 sees strong resistance at 80,000, falls over 450 points

US supports direct discussions between Pakistan, India: State Dept

China determined to build upgraded version of CPEC with Pakistan: senior Chinese minister

Rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Chinese giant BYD partners with HUBCO subsidiary to introduce EVs in Pakistan

Oil set for second week of gains on signs of improving demand

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,600 in Pakistan

After electoral setback, Modi may be forced to amend India’s food policy

Finance Bill 2024: Wealth Statement now in sharp focus

Third-party audit of fertilizer companies ordered

Read more stories