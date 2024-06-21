Jun 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Ilma’s top ranking to foster academic excellence: chancellor

Recorder Report Published 21 Jun, 2024 06:37am

KARACHI: Chancellor of Ilma University, Noman Abid Lakhani TI, has expressed pride stating: “Being ranked as the top university in Sindh and the second-best private university in Pakistan is a testament to our dedication to academic excellence and societal impact.

This recognition by Times Higher Education motivates us to continue striving for greater heights and making a meaningful difference in our community and beyond.” With this accolade, Ilma University reaffirms its commitment to fostering an environment of innovation, inclusivity, and sustainable development.

Ilma University has been ranked No. 1 in Sindh and the 2nd best private university in Pakistan by the Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings for 2024.

This recognition underscores Ilma University’s commitment to academic excellence, research innovation, and significant contributions towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Times Higher Education University Impact Rankings evaluated 2,152 universities from 125 countries/regions this year.

These rankings measure the global impact of universities in their contributions to the SDGs, providing a comprehensive assessment of their social and economic influence. Ilma University’s remarkable placement reflects its outstanding performance in areas such as quality education, research, and community engagement, reinforcing its status as a leading institution in the region.

