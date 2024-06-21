Jun 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
10 people from Punjab kidnapped in Quetta

INP Published 21 Jun, 2024 06:37am

QUETTA: Unidentified armed men kidnapped 10 people hailing from Punjab from Shuban picnic point in Zarghon Ghar, Quetta.

According to details, armed men took 16 people hostage who were enjoying at Shuban picnic point in Zarghon Ghar. The DG Levies said the armed men released six hostages after checking their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs).

The ten people who have been abducted include a Customs Officer and others, who are residents of Punjab province. The search for the abductees has begun by the law enforcement agencies.

