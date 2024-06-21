Jun 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gulf shares end mixed

Reuters Published 21 Jun, 2024

DUBAI: Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed on Thursday amid steady oil prices, while investors awaited commentary from US Federal Reserve officials to firm up bets on interest rate cuts this year. Oil prices, a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, rose 0.4% on geopolitical developments in the Middle East ahead of US inventory data, with Brent trading at $85.41 a barrel by 1200 GMT.

The Qatari benchmark index was up 0.2%, extending its gains for the thirteenth session, the longest rally in nearly a year.

Maritime and logistics firm Qatar Navigation climbed 5.8%, while petrochemicals and fertilizers conglomerate Industries Qatar advanced 1.4%.

