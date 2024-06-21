Jun 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-06-21

India opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal granted bail in graft case

Reuters Published 21 Jun, 2024 06:37am

NEW DELHI: India opposition leader and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail by a city court in a graft case on Thursday, his party and lawyers said, following national elections in which opposition groups fared better than expected.

India’s financial-crime fighting agency arrested Kejriwal in March in connection with corruption allegations relating to the national capital territory’s liquor policy - allegations he has denied.

He was granted temporary bail by India’s top court in May “because of the (national) elections”, enabling him to campaign for his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the INDIA alliance of over two dozen opposition groups, of which AAP is a member.

Kejriwal surrendered to prison authorities on June 1 as his temporary bail ended.

“Tomorrow morning, the process for bail will be completed and he will be released from prison tomorrow afternoon,” Rishikesh Kumar, a member of Kejriwal’s legal team, said on Thursday evening.

