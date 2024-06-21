Jun 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
2.12bn trees planted: Ministry directed to provide district-wide details

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 21 Jun, 2024 06:37am

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Planning and Development, Thursday, directed the Ministry of Climate Change to provide district wide details of the claimed 2.12 billion trees planted over the past few years.

The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives was held here under the chairpersonship of Senator Quratul Ain Marri.

The senior officials of the Ministry of Climate Change while briefing the meeting about the “Green Pakistan Program” claimed that approximately 2.12 billion trees were planted across the country, with the ministry aiming to reach a target of 3.29 billion in the coming years.

Quratul Ain Marri expressed scepticism, stating that it is difficult to believe that two billion trees have been planted given the country’s severe climate crisis. She asked that the ministry provide district-wise details of trees planted nationwide.

The meeting discussed various schemes proposed by senators for their respective constituencies. Subsequently, the Standing Committee recommended forwarding all the recommendations submitted by Senate members

to the Planning Division and Ministry of Finance under the PSDP programme.

Additionally, several schemes proposed by other senators were discussed by the committee and recommended to the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue.

Furthermore, the committee discussed the “Nutrition Programme” outlined in the PSDP 2024-25.

Officials explained that the project aims to launch a “Behavioral Change Campaign” in 36 districts identified through a survey with high rates of stunting and other nutrition-related diseases.

The project also intends to revise the curriculum in collaboration with provinces for this purpose.

Senator Marri appreciated the initiative, calling it timely, and suggested that the ministry provide quarterly reports on the project’s progress.

Senator Marri raised concerns about the inclusion of “Holding National Games” in the PSDP 2024-25.

She remarked that this is the only non-developmental project listed in the PSDP.

Planning Division officials clarified that the project was included in last year’s PSDP but was not implemented due to insufficient funds.

In addition to that, the Senate Committee finalised recommendations for onward submission to the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue.

In attendance were senators Shahadat Awan, Poonjo Bheel, and Dr Afnan Ullah Khan.

Planning Division Additional Secretary Kamran Rehman Khan and other senior officials of relevant departments also attended the meeting.

