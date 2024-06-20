Palm rangebound as traders eye export estimates

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures was trading sideways on Thursday as market participants awaited palm oil export estimates for June 1-20.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 2 ringgit, or 0.05%, to 3,918 ringgit ($832.20) a metric ton as of 0248 GMT.

Palm tracks rival vegetable oils higher, stronger ringgit limited gains

The contract traded between 3,904 ringgit and 3,938 ringgit a metric ton early in the session. It was up 0.36% in overnight trade.