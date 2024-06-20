Jun 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Balochistan budget tomorrow

APP Published 20 Jun, 2024 06:01am

QUETTA: The Balochistan Government will present its budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on Friday. According to assembly sources, the session of Balochistan Provincial Assembly has been convened in this regard on June 21 (Friday) at 7 pm.

