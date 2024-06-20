Jun 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-06-20

Chomsky discharged from hospital

AFP Published 20 Jun, 2024 06:01am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SAO PAULO: American intellectual, linguist and dissident Noam Chomsky was discharged from a hospital in Sao Paolo Tuesday, the facility said, and would continue an undisclosed treatment at home.

The report came as the 95-year-old’s wife, Valeria Wasserman, dismissed media reports that Chomsky had died, saying in an email to AFP: “It’s false. He is well.”

The newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo reported that Chomsky was recently taken to a hospital in the city after a stroke a year ago left him with difficulty to speak and move the right side of his body.

The couple have a home in Sao Paulo.

Chomsky first became known in the 1950s with the revolutionary theory that the ability to form structured language was innate.

He became an outspoken activist on an array of issues from US intervention in Vietnam to labor rights and the environment.

Noam Chomsky

Comments

200 characters

Chomsky discharged from hospital

GST on infant food, milk in phases

Gandapur threatens to move IMF over dues ‘owed’ by federal govt

‘Parallel’ ministries/ deptts to be shut down: Aurangzeb

Naqvi in contact with KP CM over loadshedding issue

Banks have a year to shift clearing from London to EU: Eurex

Budget reservations: PM invites Bilawal to PM House

ATIR members: Appointments must be through open ad, selection process: IHC

Boeing CEO recognises ‘gravity’ of safety crisis but sees ‘progress’

PM appreciates UAE’s consistent support to Pakistan

Nuclear arms spending soars as global tensions swell: studies

Read more stories