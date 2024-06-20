Jun 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-06-20

Beijing urges Britain to stop sanctioning Chinese firms over Russian links

Reuters Published 20 Jun, 2024 06:01am

HONG KONG: China’s commerce ministry said on Wednesday that it had urged Britain to stop sanctioning Chinese firms after the country sanctioned five Chinese companies over their links to Russia.

In a statement, the ministry said China “firmly opposes Britain’s actions on the grounds that the Chinese companies are “related to Russia.” Britain last week imposed its first sanctions targeting vessels in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “shadow fleet” that it said was used to circumvent Western sanctions on the trade in Russian oil.

The action, part of 50 new sanctions and coordinated with G7 partners, also targeted suppliers of munitions, machine tools, microelectronics, and logistics to Russia’s military, including entities based in China, Israel, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey, the British government said.

Britain’s approach has ignored China’s representations and the momentum and had a negative impact on economic and trade relations between China and the UK, China’s commerce ministry said.

“Britain’s approach is a unilateral sanction that has no basis in international law,” it added.

Vladimir Putin British government Chinese companies Chinese firms G7 Russian oil China’s commerce ministry

Comments

200 characters

Beijing urges Britain to stop sanctioning Chinese firms over Russian links

GST on infant food, milk in phases

Gandapur threatens to move IMF over dues ‘owed’ by federal govt

‘Parallel’ ministries/ deptts to be shut down: Aurangzeb

Naqvi in contact with KP CM over loadshedding issue

Banks have a year to shift clearing from London to EU: Eurex

Budget reservations: PM invites Bilawal to PM House

ATIR members: Appointments must be through open ad, selection process: IHC

Boeing CEO recognises ‘gravity’ of safety crisis but sees ‘progress’

PM appreciates UAE’s consistent support to Pakistan

Nuclear arms spending soars as global tensions swell: studies

Read more stories