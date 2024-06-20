LWMC disposes of 54,000 tons of waste

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company has a new record after collecting and disposing of over 54,000 tons of animal waste in an environment-friendly manner over the three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to the LWMC on Wednesday, their staff executed a 72-hour non-stop cleaning operation, exceeding its responsibilities to ensure the city’s cleanliness. The CM Punjab also praised the Punjab Local Government Minister, the Punjab Local Government Secretary and all the officers and staff involved in the cleanliness drive.

“Live monitoring data from government organizations, district administration, and the LWMC’s control room indicated that the zero waste operation successfully collected and disposed of 8,000 tons of animal remains on Chand Raat while on the first day of Eid, over 16,000 tons offal, on the second day of Eid, more than 18,000 tons and on the third day of Eid, over 11,000 tons were disposed of,” he added.

Commissioner Lahore Zaid bin Maqsood praised the LWMC workers for their continuous efforts in the field, ensuring prompt garbage collection throughout the Eid cleaning operation. Swift action was taken in response to public grievances received via helpline 1139 and social media. More than 20,000 citizens contacted Eid helpline 1139 and all public grievances were addressed.

Commending the LWMC workers for their dedication, especially given the intense heat, LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din highlighted the efficiency of the operation in maintaining city cleanliness. He said that the best possible cleaning facilities were provided to citizens during this Eid.

He emphasised that the best cleaning facilities were provided to the citizens during the festival. “To ensure efficient service, a control room, 291 UC camps, 105 temporary collection points and five dumping sites were operational, and all were for 24-hour live monitoring by the LWMC. In Lahore, 1.4 million eco-friendly waste bags were distributed free of charge, with supplies available at 30 model camps throughout the three days of Eid,” he added.

The LWMC also took special measures to ensure the success of the Eid cleaning operation in Lahore. A crackdown was initiated against individuals disposing of offal in the canal. Through drone camera monitoring along the Lahore Canal, 110 violators were apprehended, with FIRs filed against 11 individuals, while 99 received warning notices.

The LWMC enforcement teams also penalised 20 rickshaws for illegal dumping, imposing fines. On the third day of Eid, more than 180 communal altars were washed with phenyl and rose water while 3500 additional pickups were used to provide better sanitation facilities to the citizens.

