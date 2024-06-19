Netflix set to open two entertainment, dining and shopping complexes in 2025

Netflix has announced the first two cities for its new in-person experience venues, slated to open in 2025, reported Variety on Tuesday.

The company had previously announced plans for permanent brick-and-mortar locations, aimed at providing fans with a more immersive experience.

The new Netflix Houses will open next year in Philadelphia and Dallas, in former department store locations at the King of Prussia Mall and at the Galleria Dallas.

Each location will span over 100,000 square feet, added the report.

They will feature a wide array of shopping outlets, eateries and experiential activities tied to the streamer’s major franchises like ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Squid Game.’

“At Netflix House, you can enjoy regularly updated immersive experiences, indulge in retail therapy, and get a taste — literally — of your favorite Netflix series and films through unique food and drink offerings,” Marian Lee, Netflix’s chief marketing officer was quoted as saying.

“We’ve launched more than 50 experiences in 25 cities, and Netflix House represents the next generation of our distinctive offerings. The venues will bring our beloved stories to life in new, ever-changing and unexpected ways.”

The space will also feature sculptures and murals of characters from popular Netflix titles, as well as food inspired by popular shows.