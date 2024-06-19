AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Markets

London stocks wobble after drop in services inflation

Reuters Published 19 Jun, 2024 01:38pm

London stocks fell on Wednesday as investors juggled Britain’s headline inflation hitting the Bank of England’s target against a drop in services price inflation, while Vodafone’s gains capped losses.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.2% to 8,172.5 points by 7:06 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 also dropped 0.2% to 20,366.02 points. The pound gained against the dollar.

Investors grappled with a slower-than-anticipated decline in services price inflation, which the Bank of England believes offers a clearer view of medium-term inflation risks.

Data showed services price inflation was down to 5.7% in May, compared with a Reuters poll of economists that expected 5.5%.

Underlying price pressures remained strong, spooking investors that an August rate cut might be off the table. Headline inflation returned to 2%, the Bank of England’s target.

London stocks rise ahead of UK inflation data, cenbank decision

The central bank meets on Thursday to take a call on borrowing costs.

Vodafone gained 1% after the mobile group confirmed it had sold an 18% stake in India’s Indus Towers for 1.7 billion euros ($1.83 billion).

Spectris was the top loser on the mid-cap index, falling 11%, after the scientific instruments-maker warned of lower-than-expected profit on weak China demand.

