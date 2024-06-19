AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields rise as hawkish BOJ rhetoric trumps slide in US yields

Reuters Published 19 Jun, 2024 12:00pm

TOKYO: Long-dated Japanese government bond yields rose on Wednesday and futures declined, resisting pressure from a sharp drop in US bond yields overnight, as investors positioned for tighter local monetary policy.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 2.5 basis points (bps) to 2.170%, and the 20-year yield added 2 bps to 1.805%, as of 0255 GMT.

The 10-year yield was flat at 0.94%, but 10-year JGB futures fell 0.04 yen to 143.91 yen.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda told parliament on Tuesday that an interest rate rise next month was “certainly possible”, depending on incoming economic data.

Expectations had risen that the central bank would forgo a hike in July after announcing last week that it would outline a reduction of its bond purchase programme at the meeting, on the assumption that doing both at the same risked upending markets.

“I get the feeling that the market is being spun in circles by what the BOJ is doing,” Shoki Omori, chief Japan desk strategist at Mizuho Securities said.

And while Ueda’s hawkish message has trumped the overnight slide in US yields, Japan’s benchmark yield should fall if expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts build, Omori said.

A 10-year JGB yield of 0.9% “is about the right level”, he said.

JGB yields track US peers higher; BOJ policy concerns remain

The 10-year US Treasury yield dropped as much as 7 bps to 4.2% on Tuesday after a weak reading for retail sales.

The Treasury market is closed on Wednesday for a US public holiday.

Meanwhile, Japan’s five-year bond yield was flat at 0.51% on Wednesday.

Two-year JGBs had yet to trade on the day.

JGB

Comments

200 characters

JGB yields rise as hawkish BOJ rhetoric trumps slide in US yields

Oil slips amid war jitters, surprise build in US crude stocks

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Islamabad, Rawalpindi

2 children killed after laptop catches fire at Faisalabad home

China and Malaysia renew 5-year economic pact, to review visa-free travel

Kane Williamson steps down as New Zealand captain after T20 World Cup debacle

Govt eyes revenue boost, expenditure cut to revive economy: Aurangzeb

Israeli forces deepen Rafah invasion, kill 17 in central camps

Hospital fire kills 9 in northern Iran: media

Will respond when it comes to family, says Haris Rauf after viral confrontational video

Malaysia preparing to join BRICS economic group, media report says

Read more stories