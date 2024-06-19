AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Markets

Indian shares rise to record highs at open

Reuters Published 19 Jun, 2024 10:31am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares tracked global equities higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark indexes hitting record highs at the open, after soft US retail sales data reinforced expectations of an early rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

The NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.31% at 23,629.85, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.31% to 77,543.22, as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

Twelve of the 13 major sectors logged gains. Forty-six of Nifty 50 companies advanced. Small- and mid-caps also rose 0.5% and 0.35%, respectively, to all-time high levels.

Wall Street equities closed higher overnight, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closing at record high levels, as weaker-than-expected US retail sales data signalled cooling inflation.

IT, private banks lead Indian shares to third day of record closing highs

The data led to a small boost in rate cut expectations for September to 61.1% from 56.7%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

A cut could lead to foreign inflows into emerging markets such as India, adding heft to domestic equities, according to analysts.

Asian markets opened higher, buoyed by a rally in US tech stocks, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index rising 0.9%.

