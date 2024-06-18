AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Australia’s central bank, vigilant on inflation, holds rates steady

Reuters Published 18 Jun, 2024 11:42am

SYDNEY: Australia’s central bank held interest rates steady on Tuesday as expected, but warned there were still reasons to be vigilant against inflation risks, leading markets to pare back the chance of a rate cut this year.

Wrapping up its June policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept rates at a 12-year high of 4.35%, where they have been since a hike in November last year.

It repeated that it was not ruling anything in or out on policy.

Markets have heavily wagered on a steady outcome even as the economy almost halted in the first quarter and wage growth unexpectedly slowed, with still elevated inflation preventing rate cuts in 2024.

“The economic outlook remains uncertain and recent data have demonstrated that the process of returning inflation to target is unlikely to be smooth,” the RBA Board said in a statement, noting that the revisions to consumption and the saving rate suggest risks to the upside remain.

“While recent data have been mixed, they have reinforced the need to remain vigilant to upside risks to inflation.”

Miners, financials drag Australia shares lower

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6612 as the statement contained few surprises, while swaps slightly pared back the chance of a rate cut in December to 55% from 65% before the decision.

Since the RBA’s last meeting, when Governor Michele Bullock said policy rates were already restrictive enough, data has come in largely as expected.

The economy grew a meagre 0.1% on a quarterly basis, while wage growth slowed from 15-year highs and the labour market kept loosening at a slow pace.

Also as expected, inflation has proved to be sticky, having picked up to a five-month high of 3.6% in April, but the hope is that cost-of-living relief from governments - including billions in electricity rebates - will help bring headline inflation lower in the second half.

In the state of Queensland, households will get $1,000 off their electricity bills starting from July. Commonwealth Bank of Australia estimates federal and state government subsidies will shave two-thirds of a percentage point off the third-quarter consumer price index (CPI).

A majority of economists in a Reuters poll expects the RBA to cut rates only in the last quarter of the year.

Australia central bank

Comments

200 characters

Australia’s central bank, vigilant on inflation, holds rates steady

Gaza hostilities continue despite Israeli armed forces announcement, UNRWA chief says

Hajj pilgrimage ends amid deadly Saudi heat spike

Malaysia preparing to join BRICS economic group, media report says

Indian shares hit record highs at the open

Eid-ul-Adha:PM Shehbaz, President Zardari urge nation to reaffirm commitment to values of sacrifice

Army chief condemns India’s oppression against Kashmiris

Prague extradites Indian murder plot suspect to US

NATO targets AI, robots and space tech in $1.1 billion fund

Putin to visit Kim in North Korea this week

Train crash in eastern India kills 15, injures dozens

Read more stories