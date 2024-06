JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Tuesday when market resumed activity after the Eid holiday, dragged by overnight weakness in Dalian vegetable oils and weak export data.

Mixed patterns on Malaysian palm oil market

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 19 ringgit, or 0.48%, to 3,909 ringgit ($829.41) a metric ton as of 0233 GMT.