AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh T20 World Cup batting ‘not acceptable’, says Shanto

AFP Published 17 Jun, 2024 07:59pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

ARNOS VALE: Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto blasted his team’s batting performance at the T20 World Cup as “unacceptable” on Monday.

The Tigers claimed the last spot in the Super Eights second round stage by surviving a scare against Nepal who faltered in pursuit of just 107 on Sunday.

For a country known for its wristy stroke players, Bangladesh have just one batsman in the top 20 at the tournament.

Towhid Hridoy has made 95 runs in four innings while only former skipper Shakib Al Hasan has managed to hit a 50.

In their loss to group winners South Africa, Bangladesh fell short by four runs, chasing only 114 to win.

“It’s not happening and it is not acceptable,” said Shanto.

“It is not possible that every day the bowlers will make the team win. I hope they make us win every day, that’s what I hope for but the batsmen also have a responsibility.

Pakistan’s World Cup failure down to poor batting, Babar says

“And why it is not happening, everyone is trying to find out. To be very honest, I think the wicket is not the issue. It is definitely a reason for us to worry.”

It has been Bangladesh’s bowlers who have bailed the team out on a regular basis at the tournament.

Ahead of Monday’s concluding two games in the first round group stage, they have four bowlers in the top 20.

Fast bowler Tanzim Hasan Shakib has nine wickets with a best of 4-7 while fellow seamers Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed have seven apiece.

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain, like Tanzim just 21 years old, also has seven wickets.

“We have to come out of this and we have to think about how to come out of this. We plan and think about this all the time,” added Shanto.

“I hope that we can reduce these mistakes in the next round.”

In the Super Eights stage, Bangladesh face Australia and India in Antigua on Thursday and Saturday respectively before taking on Afghanistan in Saint Vincent on June 24.

Bangladesh T20 World Cup ICC T20 World Cup 2024 T20 World Cup 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Comments

200 characters

Bangladesh T20 World Cup batting ‘not acceptable’, says Shanto

Hajj pilgrimage ends amid deadly Saudi heat spike

Eid-ul-Adha:PM Shehbaz, President Zardari urge nation to reaffirm commitment to values of sacrifice

Army chief condemns India’s oppression against Kashmiris

Prague extradites Indian murder plot suspect to US

Putin to visit Kim in North Korea this week

Train crash in eastern India kills 15, injures dozens

Ukraine says Russia wants to advance before F-16s arrive

Salaried class: Higher income tax rate of up to 35pc imposed

Import of items under FTAs, PTAs during 2022-23: Major decrease in duty exemptions/concessions witnessed

Health and education services: Sindh Finance Bill 2024 does not immediately impose 15pc SST: SRB

Read more stories