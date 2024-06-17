AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
Copper nears eight-week low on Chinese factory data

Reuters Published 17 Jun, 2024 04:35pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper dipped to its lowest price in almost eight weeks on Monday on weak industrial data from top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell to $9,631 a metric ton for its lowest since April 23. By 1008 GMt it was down 1% at $9,643, having lost 14% from the record high hit in May at $11,104.50.

“Some copper users returned to buying at the $9,600 to $9,700 level but many cancelled this morning after Chinese data came out. They are waiting to see if prices will go down further,” a trader said.

Demand prospects for the industrial metal were clouded by the latest data from China, where May industrial output growth slowed to 5.6%, missing a forecast of 6%.

A property market slump, high local government debt and deflation remained top concerns in the world’s second-largest economy.

Copper stocks also grew, pointing to lacklustre demand, with 4,050 tons delivered to LME-registered warehouses, mainly in Asian locations, exchange data showed on Monday.

Copper under pressure on Fed rate cut outlook

There was also a major inflow for lead, with 9,600 tons going into Singapore sheds, sending inventories to a four-week high after shrinking by more than a third since April.

Lead was last up 0.3% at $2,145 a ton.

In other metals, aluminium was down 0.7% at $2,500.50 a ton after China said its aluminium output was close to its highest in 10 years in May.

LME nickel lost 1.3% to $17,355 a ton and tin declined 1.3% to $31,900 while zinc advanced 1.3% to $2,500.50.

