AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Austrian chancellor says vote backing EU nature law ‘unlawful’

AFP Published 17 Jun, 2024 02:21pm

VIENNA: Austria’s right-wing chancellor, Karl Nehammer, said on Monday it was “unlawful” of his climate minister to vote in favour of a proposed European Union nature restoration law.

EU environment ministers on Monday approved a milestone bill aimed at restoring degraded ecosystems in the 27-nation bloc.

The support of Austrian Climate Minister Leonore Gewessler helped the EU’s Nature Restoration Law obtain the majority needed to pass.

Conservatives have criticised the bill, which has angered some European farmers.

Gewessler, a member of the Greens, had said on Sunday she would vote in favour of the bill, overriding her party’s coalition partner, the ruling conservative People’s Party (OeVP), which opposes it.

Nehammer, a member of the OeVP, said before the EU vote that the government would file a complaint at the European Court of Justice if Gewessler went ahead and voted in favour.

“Austria should stick with its already-agreed vote” against the law, the chancellor’s office said.

“Last night, Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer informed the Belgian Council Presidency (of the EU) that federal minister Gewessler’s approval of EU renaturation would be unlawful.”

Belgium Environment Minister Alain Maron, who chaired Monday’s meeting because his country holds the EU’s rotating presidency, dismissed the row as an “internal controversy in Austria”.

“The vote is given by the ministers around the table and in the room. And there is no question about that. That’s the way it works,” he told reporters when he arrived for the meeting.

Gewessler said her decision to support the bill was legal.

“I’m deeply convinced that today is the day for action… It’s a decisive day for nature and our planet in Europe,” she told reporters before the vote.

The row between Nehammer and Gewessler is the most serious disagreement since the OeVP and the Greens entered an uneasy coalition in 2020 and comes ahead of national elections set for September.

EU lawmakers in February gave final approval to the bill, overriding conservative attempts to torpedo it.

The rules are a central part of the EU’s ambitious environmental goals under the Green Deal – a set of laws aimed at helping the bloc meet its climate goals – but some farmers say they threaten their livelihoods.

The legislation says the EU’s 27 members must introduce binding targets to restore at least 20 percent of the bloc’s degraded land and marine ecosystems, in particular those with the most potential to capture and store carbon and to prevent and reduce the impact of natural disasters.

According to the European Commission: “Europe’s nature is in alarming decline, with more than 80 percent of habitats in poor condition.

“Restoring wetlands, rivers, forests, grasslands, marine ecosystems, and the species they host will help.”

European Union Karl Nehammer Leonore Gewessler

Comments

200 characters

Austrian chancellor says vote backing EU nature law ‘unlawful’

Salaried class: Higher income tax rate of up to 35pc imposed

Import of items under FTAs, PTAs during 2022-23: Major decrease in duty exemptions/concessions witnessed

Health and education services: Sindh Finance Bill 2024 does not immediately impose 15pc SST: SRB

Uch Gas Field: Wapda seeks PD’s support for cut in fuel gas demand

Discos consumers: Govt all set to file motion with Nepra to adjust category-wise SoT

Suki Kinari Hydropower Station: First Unit registers success

Fertilizer sector availed Rs252.6bn tax exemption in 2022-23

US Navy rescues crew from ship struck by Houthis

Income Tax Expenditure (cost of exemption) estimated at Rs476.96bn

Foreigners living in Islamabad: New force being formed for protection: govt

Read more stories