RwandAir says Qatar Airways close to acquiring stake: FT

DOHA: RwandAir expects Qatar Airways to finalise its purchase of a major stake in the central African country’s carrier as early as next month, chief executive Yvonne Makolo told the Financial Times.

“It’s been going on for a while, we have been discussing it for almost five years. So, now, we’re really at the tail-end of it,” Makolo said. For the past five years, Qatar and Rwanda have been working on a deal which would give the Gulf nation’s airline a 49% stake of RwandAir for an undisclosed sum, the FT report added.

Qatar Airways declined to comment while RwandAir did not immediately respond to a request for comment.