ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday held a telephonic conversation with Acting Iranian President Mohammad Mokhber and exchanged greetings and best wishes on the occasion of Eid ul Adha.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his commitment to work with total resolve to achieve all objectives which had been jointly agreed during the visit of late Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi to Pakistan.

