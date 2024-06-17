AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
PM speaks to Azerbaijan president and Bahrain king, exchanges Eid greetings

Naveed Butt Published 17 Jun, 2024 05:30am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday held a telephonic conversation with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The two dignitaries exchanged Eid greetings and expressed their best wishes for the people of both countries on this auspicious occasion.

They also prayed for unity, peace and prosperity of the Muslim Ummah.

During the telephone conversation between the prime minister and the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the two leaders reviewed recent developments in bilateral relations, especially in the domain of trade, defence and energy.

They expressed satisfaction on the positive trajectory of relations and agreed to continue working closely to further strengthen bilateral ties to match the political goodwill that exists between both countries.

In addition, they also discussed ways to deal with common challenges, especially climate change.

The Prime Minister congratulated Azerbaijan for hosting the COP29 in Baku later this year and thanked President Aliyev for extending a personal invitation to him to participate in the event.

Both leaders reaffirmed that Pakistan and Azerbaijan would continue to support each other at multilateral forums including at the United Nations, OIC and ECO.

The leaders particularly appreciated the firm and consistent support that both countries extend to each other on their respective core issues.

The Prime Minister also reiterated his warm and cordial invitation to President Aliyev to undertake an official visit to Pakistan soon.

President Ilham Aliyev confirmed that he would visit Pakistan at an early date.

During the telephonic conversation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain expressed their mutual respect and admiration for the strong historical ties between Pakistan and Bahrain, built on shared values and cultural affinities.

The prime minister acknowledged and appreciated Bahrain’s support and cooperation in various fields over the years.

In particular, he thanked King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for his respect and affection towards Pakistan.

The two leaders reaffirmed the commitment of both nations to further strengthen bilateral relations, enhance economic cooperation, and work closely to promote regional peace and security.

