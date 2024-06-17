The profundity of a free Press

This is apropos a letter to the Editor carried by the newspaper a few days ago. In my view, a free and independent press is crucial for transparency and accountability in governance.

When the government throttles the free press, it limits the flow of information, restricts public discourse, and hampers investigative journalism. This can prevent the exposure of corruption, abuses of power, and other governmental malfeasance.

Without a free press, citizens are left in the dark about the actions of their leaders, undermining informed public participation and eroding trust in democratic institutions.

When there is widespread perception that the government itself is involved in breaking the rule of law, abducting its own people, destroying properties and businesses, attacking its citizens using proxies, torturing individuals, abducting political activists, and undermining political parties while promoting others, the implications for the country, society, and its people are severe and multifaceted.

Trust in leaders and institutions erodes, leading to a breakdown in the social contract and a climate of suspicion and fear. Social and political instability becomes rampant, with protests, strikes, and civil disobedience escalating into violence.

Human rights abuses create widespread fear and repression, stifling free speech and democratic engagement. Economic decline follows as instability deters investment, increasing poverty and unemployment.

International isolation through sanctions and trade restrictions cripples the economy further, while diplomatic relationships deteriorate. Public disillusionment grows, leading to emigration of skilled individuals and further weakening the country’s prospects for recovery.

The legal system breaks down, losing credibility and the ability to enforce laws impartially, resulting in corruption and lawlessness. Long-term consequences include generations growing up in an environment where violence and injustice are normalized, making the rebuilding of trust and restoration of the rule of law a challenging and lengthy process.

On the other hand, in a society where the government, institutions, and individuals follow the rule of law, numerous positive outcomes emerge. Trust in institutions and government strengthens, fostering social and political stability.

Citizens are confident that justice is served impartially, which enhances personal safety and reduces crime. Human rights are protected, allowing free expression and active civic participation. This stability attracts investment, spurring economic growth and raising living standards. Public engagement increases, with citizens actively participating in the political process and community development.

Accountability is maintained through a free and independent judiciary, a free press, and transparent institutions, reducing corruption and ensuring efficient use of public resources. The legislature enacts laws that promote fairness and social welfare, addressing societal issues equitably.

A free press keeps the public well-informed, enabling educated decision-making and holding leaders accountable. Social cohesion and equality are strengthened, as everyone is treated equally under the law, fostering a sense of belonging and unity.

Ultimately, such a society thrives, achieving prosperity, equality, and cohesion, with trust in leadership and a shared commitment to justice and fairness. Choice is ours.

Ahmad Saeed

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024