Prices of ginger, onion, tomato, garlic increase in Peshawar

Amjad Ali Shah Published 17 Jun, 2024 05:30am

PESHAWAR: Prices of ginger, onion, green chili, tomatoes and garlic along with other items have risen up on eve of the Eidul Azha.

Ginger, garlic, green chili, onion and tomatoes which are most use item in the Eidul Azha these items demand have increased and as available at Rs1000, Rs800, Rs150, Rs400 per kg and Rs150 per kg respectively, said in a weekly-market survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

According to survey, price of other veggies were remain high side,

Peas was being sold at Rs200, capsicum at Rs200/kilo, ladyfinger Rs150/ kilo, and curry Rs60/ kg and, Kachalu Rs150-200/kilo, turnip at Rs80-100/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/ kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs80-100/kilo, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs200/kg, the survey said.

It added the Arvi was available at Rs200/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs100-120/kg, green chilly at Rs150/kg, cabbage at Rs100/kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs80-100/kg while white colored potatoes are sold at Rs70/kg in the retail market.

Live chicken was being sold at Rs315/kilo and farm eggs at Rs280 per dozen. Cow meat without bone was available at Rs950 per kilogram and with bone at Rs850 per kilo against the official fixed rate and mutton beef was being sold at Rs2200-2400 per kilogram against the price of Rs2200 per kilo, the survey noted.

Flour price remained unchanged as no further decrease was registered in the retail and wholesale market as the price of a 20-kg sac being sold at Rs1700, and 80 kg sac available at Rs8000, the survey noted.

Mixed trend in prices of pulses was registered in the retail market.

According to the survey, good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs340kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs320/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

Similarly, the survey furthermore said dal mash was available at Rs600/kg, dal masoor at Rs320 per kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs280/kg, dhoti dal at Rs300/kg, dal Channa at Rs280/kg, white lobiya at Rs450/kg, red bean at Rs440 per kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, big-size white Channa at Rs360 /kg, small-size white channa from Rs300/kg.

Sugar was available at Rs150/kg in the retail market against the price of Rs144 per kg, the survey said.

On the other hand, prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pumpers and others also remained high in the local market.

The prices of apple was Rs200-250 per kg, banana Rs100-150 and Rs200/dozen, strawberry at Rs200-300/kg, melon at Rs100-120 per kg, watermelon at Rs70 per kg.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

