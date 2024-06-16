AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia claims capture of village in southern Ukraine: ministry

AFP Published 16 Jun, 2024 06:00pm

MOSCOW: Russia on Sunday claimed its troops had captured a village in southern Ukraine, continuing its progress on the front line against a Ukrainian army lacking troops and ammunition.

“Units of the Eastern forces have liberated the settlement of Zagrine in the Zaporizhzhia region and occupied more favourable positions,” the Russian defence ministry said in its daily report.

The Russian army has been gaining ground for months in Ukraine, particularly in the east, without however achieving a real breakthrough.

Earlier this week, it announced the capture of three villages in the east, southeast and northeast of Ukraine.

Ukraine peace summit says ‘dialogue between all parties’ needed to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin said this week that his troops had conquered nearly 880 square kilometres (340 square miles) of land since the start of the year.

Russia also launched an offensive in the Kharkiv region on May 10, seizing several localities before their advance was slowed by reinforcements sent in by Kyiv.

Ukrainian troops have been facing shortages of soldiers and ammunition for months, despite Western pledges of arms deliveries.

Russia Russian Ukraine conflict Russia-Ukraine war Russia invasion of Ukraine

Comments

200 characters

Russia claims capture of village in southern Ukraine: ministry

Israeli army announces ‘tactical pause’ in part of southern Gaza

Electricity rate reduction for industries will boost exports, says power minister

Afghan Taliban govt says to attend third round of UN-hosted Doha talks

Flooding hits China’s south, temperatures sizzle elsewhere

PM unveils his approach to economic austerity

Hajj pilgrims ‘stone the devil’ as Muslims mark Eid al-Adha

Salaried class contributes Rs375bn to kitty, says FBR chief

PM Shehbaz, King of Bahrain admire strong ties between two countries

Iran rebukes G7 statement over its nuclear programme escalation

‘E-Office to provide better public services, ensure transparency’

Read more stories