AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Andy Murray named for fifth Olympics

AFP Published 16 Jun, 2024 05:58pm

LONDON: Andy Murray was on Sunday named as one of the four British singles players for the Paris Olympics, which will be his fifth Summer Games.

Murray, who has said he intends to retire later this year, was granted an ITF place to compete at the French Open at Roland Garros despite his lowly singles ranking of 97 due to being a former Grand Slam winner and Olympic gold medallist.

Team GB were also notified on Thursday that 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu would be in the mix for an ITF place, but she turned down the chance due to the multiple changes in surface over the coming weeks and after only recently returning from a lengthy injury lay-off.

Andy Murray expected to team up with brother Jamie at Wimbledon

Murray, who won Olympic gold at London 2012 and Rio in 2016, is one of four male singles players selected alongside Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans, with Katie Boulter the sole female participant for Britain.

Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski will represent Team GB in the men’s doubles and the pairing of Murray and Evans have been nominated for an additional space in that competition, which will be determined by the ITF - the governing body of world tennis who run the tournament - on June 25.

Andy Murray

Comments

200 characters

Andy Murray named for fifth Olympics

Israeli army announces ‘tactical pause’ in part of southern Gaza

Electricity rate reduction for industries will boost exports, says power minister

Afghan Taliban govt says to attend third round of UN-hosted Doha talks

Flooding hits China’s south, temperatures sizzle elsewhere

PM unveils his approach to economic austerity

Hajj pilgrims ‘stone the devil’ as Muslims mark Eid al-Adha

Salaried class contributes Rs375bn to kitty, says FBR chief

PM Shehbaz, King of Bahrain admire strong ties between two countries

Iran rebukes G7 statement over its nuclear programme escalation

‘E-Office to provide better public services, ensure transparency’

Read more stories